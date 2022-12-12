PM: Govt needs civil servants who are honest, efficient and trustworthy

PETALING JAYA: The government needs civil servants who are professional, honest, trustworthy and efficient to carry out the duties and policies that need to be implemented effectively.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said civil servants need to work with the government leadership to bring about change that can bring back the country to its glory days.

“I urge all Administrative and Diplomatic Officers (PTD) who are still in service to inculcate the culture of a clean, efficient and trustworthy administration as well as assist the government in formulating and maintaining the public policies portfolios effectively.

“The government need civil servants who can be a catalyst for change, be competent in the process of knowledge creation that leads to incremental and radical innovation. Aspects of accountability, transperancy, integrity and responsibility must be the basis when carrying out their duties,” he said after attending a PTD dinner, here yesterday.

His speech text was read by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

In his speech, Anwar urged civil servants to change their direction and commitment towards service and responsibility that has been vested and discard the old style of following orders without looking at the procedures involved.

“In assence, this is in line with the principles of governance and rule of law. In the same context, I am aware of the need to ensure a good understanding and cooperation among civil servants and PTD,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the process of transformation and changes that are intended need a strong institution like the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) to carry out programmes and trainings that can be effective.

The PTD dinner was held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the setting up of Malayan Civil Service which is currently known as Malaysian Administrative and Diplomatic Service.

Also present were the Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Shafiq Abdullah and PTD Alumni Association president Tan Sri Abdul Halim Ali. - Bernama