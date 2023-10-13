PM: Govt provides aid of RM10m for Palestinians

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will provide assistance for the Palestinians, including providing funds of RM10 million for the purpose, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Yesterday, the Foreign Minister announced an initial fund of RM1 million and now I have increased the amount from the government to RM10 million.

“...And I will (also) ensure that all GLICs (Government Investment Companies), GLCs (Government Linked Companies) and private companies raise at least RM100 million,“ he said.

He said this is because of the worsening situation in the Gaza Strip.

The prime minister said this when tabling the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat today. -Bernama