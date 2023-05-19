PM: Govt to give continuous commitment, support to empower women

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will provide continuous commitment and support to all efforts to empower women, especially in the economic, financial, and social sectors, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

Anwar, who attended the opening ceremony of the 30th edition of the Associated Country Women Of The World (ACWW) Triennial World Conference 2023 in Putrajaya today said he believed that through various initiatives and programmes that have been planned, women would continue to be given equal opportunities to succeed in various fields.

He said the availability of ACWW as a platform for women from various countries to meet and hold discourse was the greatest source of inspiration.

“I hope (through) this collaboration and exchange of ideas we can expand the room to manoeuvre and opportunities to advance women’s rights and interests in the world and especially in Malaysia. I hope this conference runs smoothly and successfully.

“Continue advancing your noble efforts in bringing women to a higher level in society. The success of women is the success of the country and the world. #MalaysiaMADANI,“ Anwar posted on his official Facebook page today.

The prime minister also wished the ACWW success in its efforts to elevate and improve the position of women at the global level.

The conference was launched by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah were in attendance.

ACWW was founded in 1929 to bring together rural women and their organisations across the globe. It seeks to address the challenges they face because of their communities' isolation, discrimination against women, and their lack of standing in political processes.

ACWW's membership spans 82 countries, and since 1947, the association had passed over 180 policy resolutions by popular vote.

This year’s conference, which gathers about 500 ACWW members from around the world, runs from May 17 to 25. -Bernama