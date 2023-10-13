PM: Govt to improve social protection, GLC governance & debt management

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will improve the revenue sustainabilty, social protection, governance of government-linked companies (GLC) and the country’s debt management, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said several measures would be implemented such as the improvement in the imposition of stamp duty as well as coordinating the tax incentive administration to reduce revenue collection leakages.

Anwar who is also Finance Minister said the government would strengthen the tax adminstration including facilitating the tax refund as well as to centralise tax collection efforts.

The social protection system coverage would also be widened especially involving senior citizens and the informal sector, the Prime Minister said when tabling Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The development financial institutions (DFIs) would be restructured through the merger of Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd, SME Bank and Exim Bank.

Meanwhile, the venture capital environment would also be enhanced through venture capital central agencies such as Penjana Kapital and Malaysia Venture Capital Management Bhd (Mavcap) under Khazanah Nasional Bhd. -Bernama