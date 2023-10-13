PM: Govt to introduce Global Services Hub tax incentive for up to 10 years

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will introduce the Global Services Hub tax incentive with an income tax rate incentive of 5.0 per cent or 10 per cent to be determined based on results for a period of up to 10 years.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the tax incentive is to encourage more commitment from investment companies to make Malaysia a global service centre.

“The government is committed to upgrading the existing airport to increase its operational capacity to meet the increased influx of investors, traders and tourists,” he said when tabling Budget 2024 in Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar said a total of RM47 million was provided to improve passenger facilities at the Tioman Airport terminal and extend the existing runway to 1,300 metres. -Bernama