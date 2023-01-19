PM: Govt to restructure economy based on three main strategies

PUTRAJAYA: The government will restructure the country’s economy based on three main strategies, namely to eradicate poverty, restructure and restore the economy, as well as generate the economy anchored on the concept of Malaysia Madani.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said the nation’s economic expansion and growth should be achieved in a compassionate or humane context that prioritises the people’s needs.

“(This is)...specifically to free the poor and marginalised from poverty’s grip in an unbridled capitalistic system that nurtures wealth and lifestyle inequality,” he said during his address at the Developing a Malaysia Madani event here, today.

Anwar said the main driver that would form the core of Malaysia Madani would be anchored on four main strategies, comprising rebuilding the economy, guaranteeing wellbeing of the people, reforming democratic and legal institutions, as well as establishing a trustworthy administration.

The unity government under Anwar’s leadership outlines the Madani concept as part of its initiative to map out its strategy to govern the country effectively and, at the same time, optimises the various government machinery responsible for policy implementation.

Anwar said Madani, a term that has been repeatedly mentioned by most thinkers, called on all Malaysians, including the leadership of the Unity Government, to restore and uphold the dignity of the people based on trust, good values and morals as well as fair and effective governance.

He said the concept will never set aside other core values of establishing a system or establishing a more sustainable system for a country.

As such, he said some of the measures to be announced during the tabling of the revised 2023 Budget at Parliament on Feb 24, will return to the basics, such as speeding up approvals and stopping methods of getting undeserved commissions.

“All this can increase confidence by establishing a system or legal government that will not pick feathers in carrying out the responsibilities, nor oppress or pressure individuals or factions that do not support the government.

“This is what is referred to as the government machinery that is responsible for implementing policies, functioning optimally and solving governance issues with coordination but it must start with the top-level management,” he said.

In the aspect of driving the country’s growth, Anwar insisted that the humanitarian aspect should always be taken into account because it is one of the important elements in developing the country.

“Care too much about having new malls, but did not care enough about the stalls operated by the poor...this is the example of the element of karamah insaniah (human dignity) which had been belittled in the governance.

“That is why the leadership, be it at the federal, state and district levels, as well as civil servants from the top to the lower level, in discussing post-COVID growth and development, should learn the lessons from the past and act appropriately to meet the current demands,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the entire leadership of the Unity Government also needs to lay a new foundation and culture and do away with the things that have a bad impact on the country.

“Open our hearts, save our country. This country of ours has once had very good potential and has also hit rock bottom.

“So, let’s give the chance to our children and the next generations so that this hope can be rebuilt with the strength we have, starting now,” he added. - Bernama