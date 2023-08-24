PM: Govt will try to get additional allocation to build, repair police housing under Budget 2024

IPOH: The government will try to obtain additional allocation for the construction and repair of police quarters under the Madani Budget in October, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

Anwar said he was told that, so far, only 40 to 60 per cent of these housing projects were habitable while the rest are in unsafe conditions.

“Insya-Allah, the Madani Budget in October we will try (to obtain) additional allocation for housing. Insya-Allah, other matters such as housing are the priority here, for that we will provide additional allocation immediately.

“Most importantly, we will provide additional allocation immediately for basic repairs, then the others will be attended to,” he said during a meet-and-greet session with the personnel and families of the Ulu Kinta General Operations Force (GOF) at Hall 1 of the GOF North Brigade here today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, announced recently that he had approved an additional allocation of RM200 million to upgrade the facilities and dilapidated houses of Armed Forces personnel nationwide, and RM40 million for police housing, including in the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) area.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said he dared to announce the additional allocation because of Malaysia’s growing economy, with many parties wanting to invest in the country.

Anwar cited Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk, who wanted to hold a private meeting with him to state his commitment to open a company headquarters in Cyberjaya this year.

In addition, he said world famous automotive company Geely Global is also keen to invest in the country.

“So, gentlemen, if there is no investment, I won’t be able to announce the additional allocation,” he said. -Bernama