PM granted audience with UAE President, discusses bilateral ties

ABU DHABI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is on a two-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting Thursday, was granted an audience with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the presidential palace here.

Anwar, who arrived at the Qasr Al Shati at 11 am, also held a four-eye meeting with Sheikh Mohamed, who is also the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as explored opportunities for further collaboration that advances the sustainable development ambitions of Malaysia and the UAE.

They also reviewed existing cooperation between the two countries and discussed ways to build on these ties, especially in the areas of economy, trade and investment, renewable energy and food security that serve both nations’ vision for a sustainable and prosperous future.

During the meeting, they also emphasised their shared interest in promoting cooperation towards establishing a comprehensive economic partnership between the two countries in the near future, besides discussing the latest regional and international developments as well as exchanging views on various topics of mutual interest.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Malaysian Ambassador to the UAE Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

Earlier, Anwar, who arrived here at 5 am (9 am in Malaysia), also had a meeting with UAE Investment Minister Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi.

Besides that, the prime minister also had informal sessions with Lulu Group International chairman and managing director M. A. Yusuff Ali, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) managing director Sheikh Hamed Zayed Al Nahyan and Mubadala Group chief executive officer Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

Anwar also attended a roundtable meeting with captains of industry in the UAE.

For the second-day programme on Friday, the prime minister will visit Masdar City here, renowned as the world’s first planned sustainable city, underscoring Malaysia’s commitment to sustainable development and renewable energy solutions.

Anwar will also visit Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) before proceeding to Friday prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The visit will conclude with ‘Sesi Bersama Rakyat Malaysia’ where he will engage with Malaysians residing in the UAE. -Bernama