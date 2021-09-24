PM hints of inter-state travel within a few weeks

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has given a hint that inter-state travel could be a possibility within ‘the next few weeks’.

He said this was because up to Sept 22, some 81 per cent of the adult population have been vaccinated, adding that within a few more weeks, the numbers could reach 90 per cent for inter-state travel to be allowed.

Ismail Sabri said the Special Committee on Pandemic Management which he chaired on Wednesday had agreed on allowing inter-state travel once 90 per cent of adults have been vaccinated, based on the data and analysis carried out by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“Insyallah, be patient. Just wait for a few more weeks and I believe 90 per cent can be achieved for inter-state travel to be allowed,” Ismail Sabri said while describing the impending lift on the inter-state travel ban as a much-awaited announcement for Malaysians.

“If on Wednesday we achieve 81 per cent (vaccination of adults), then it should not be too long before we can cross state borders.

“You can then go back to your hometowns to visit your parents. I was made to understand there are some who have not met their parents for more than a year,” he said when launching the Malaysian Family Housing Initiative or known as Rumah Ikram Keluarga Malaysia here, today.

-Bernama