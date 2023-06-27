PM holds engagement session with Laos Muslim organisation leaders

VIENTIANE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim kicked off his two-day official visit to Laos today with an engagement session with leaders of the country’s Muslim organisations here yesterday.

Anwar, who arrived in the Laos capital this evening, met with Unity Promoting Association executive advisor Zakkir Malimar as well as Islamic Organisations of Laos vice-president Imam Sofi Sengsone and its third vice-president Med Komphavong at a hotel here.

Also present was the assistant to the vice-president, Azizullah Khan Thamahaksa.

The session which began at 8.10 pm lasted for about 40 minutes as they discussed issues of the Ummah.

Zakkir, when met after the closed-door meeting, said among the matters discussed were the translation of the Quran into Lao language, education for Laos Muslim children as well as knowledge and cultural exchange.

“We would like to thank the Prime Minister for coming. We are proud to see somebody of that high-level coming to meet us.

“Alhamdulillah. This is the first time we have received positive feedback from any Muslim country. We are proud to have the Prime Minister here,” he told Malaysian media.

Meanwhile, Azizullah said Anwar was very keen and positive to know about the Muslim community and organisations in Laos.

“He asked us about our situation here. He further asked if there were Quran translations available. He wanted to help even before we asked for any help,” he said.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Malaysian Ambassador to Laos Edi Irwan Mahmud.

Anwar is on a two-day official visit to Laos beginning today, his first to the ASEAN member state after being sworn in as the Prime Minister on Nov 24 last year. -Bernama