PM hopes passing of Budget 2022 would benefit Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix)hoped the passing of Budget 2022 at policy stage in Dewan Rakyat today would bring new hopes to members of the Malaysian Family.

In a Facebook posting tonight, Ismail Sabri said it is hoped the approval would give benefits to all strata of society in the country encompassing various races, cultures and religions and no parties would be marginalised.

“ Alhamdulillah! #Bajet2022 passed at policy stage in Dewan Rakyat today.... No one will left behind” he said.

The 2022 Supply Bill (Budget 2022) is the first budget under the leadership of Ismail Sabri which was passed at policy stage in Dewan Rakyat today in a voice vote.-Bernama