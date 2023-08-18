PM hopes recipients of STR, dependents to fully utilise Madani Medical Scheme

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed hope that the recipients of Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) and their dependents will fully utilise the free medical services offered by the government through the Madani Medical Scheme.

The Prime Minister said the free medical services under the scheme, which aimed at addressing the healthcare needs of the B40 group, have been made available at registered private clinics in 10 districts so far, since the pilot programme was launched on June 15.

The 10 districts are Gombak, Hulu Langat, Klang and Petaling, Kuala Lumpur; Kinta (Perak); Timur Laut (Penang); Johor Bahru; Kota Kinabalu (Sabah); and Kuching (Sarawak).

“I sincerely hope that this scheme can benefit the target group, as an effort by the government to establish equitable access to quality healthcare services.

“So I call on everyone to share this information with family members and friends in need,” Anwar posted on Facebook today.

The Madani Medical Scheme was announced by the Prime Minister during the tabling of the 2023 Budget as part of the government's initiatives to reduce overcrowding at government hospitals and to assist the B40 group in obtaining acute primary care services or outpatient treatment at nearby private general practitioner (GP) clinics.

Outpatient treatment includes cases of fever and cold, diarrhoea and vomiting, sprains, headache and minor trauma such as minor wounds. The allocation of treatment benefits for each family is up to RM250, senior citizens (without spouse) (RM125) and single individuals (RM75).

On Aug 8, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa reportedly said that the MADANI Medical Scheme will be expanded to 11 other districts, namely in Kota Setar and Kuala Muda in Kedah; and Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus in Terengganu from the second week of this month for the benefit of more people.

From the fourth week of this month, the scheme will be expanded further to Kota Bharu and Pasir Mas in Kelantan; Kuantan, Pahang; Central Melaka, Melaka; Seberang Perai Tengah, Penang; Seremban, Negeri Sembilan and Perlis. -Bernama