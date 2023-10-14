PM: HSN in line with Malaysia Madani, Sports Vision 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: The organising of the National Sports Day (HSN) to make sports part and parcel of the people's lives with the adoption of an active and fit lifestyle is in line with the Malaysia Madani framework and National Sports Vision 2030, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister said it was important to get people involved in sporting activities from an early stage.

“... and continue until schools, institutions of higher learning, working life and thereafter so that we maintain an active and fit lifestyle through sports, physical activities and the like,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

Anwar today launched the national-level HSN 2023 in Putrajaya, which was also attended by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and her deputy Adam Adli Abd Halim.

HSN is celebrated on the second Saturday of October every year. -Bernama