PM: Inflation would have hit 11% if govt discontinued subsidies

PETALING JAYA: The government’s continuous intervention and commitment to providing subsidies makes Malaysia’s inflation the lowest in Southeast Asia, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) told the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to a report by The Malaysian Insight, the Bera MP said if the government had withdrawn subsidies, inflation would be somewhere between 8 and 11%.

“The effect of our subsidies caused our inflation to remain low.

“Our inflation remains at 2.8% and if subsidies are not provided, then the inflation rate would have risen to somewhere between 8 and 11%,” the prime minister reportedly said in reply to ministers’ questions about cost of living issues.