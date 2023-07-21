PM invites Malaysians to Hadith of Sahih Al-Bukhari discourse tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will attend the national-level Hadith of Sahih Al-Bukhari discourse, at Putra Mosque, Putrajaya tomorrow (July 22).

Anwar, via a Twitter post, said that the discourse will also be attended by the Grand Mufti of India, who is also the founder of Jamia Markaz, Kerala, India; Al-Allamah Sheikh Abu Bakar Ahmad Al-Malibari, and advisor to the President of Egypt, Sheikh Dr Usamah Sayyid Al-Azhari.

“I will attend the launch of the national-level Hadith of Sahih Al-Bukhari discourse, at Putra Mosque in Putrajaya tomorrow.

“I would like to invite all Malaysians to attend this programme. May this discourse foster the spirit of love of knowledge and nourish the culture of strengthening the tradition of Islamic knowledge in Malaysia,” said Anwar.

The three-hour programme will commence at 6 pm. -Bernama