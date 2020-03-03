PM is briefed on economy, Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: Newly-appointed Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, was briefed on the country’s economic situation and the latest developments concerning Covid-19, on his second day in the office today.

As early as 9.15am, he was briefed for two hours on the country’s economic and fiscal situation at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Also present was Chief Secretary to the Government, Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali, Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir, Economic Affairs secretary-general Datuk Saiful Anuar Lebai Hussen, Dr V. Sivabalasingam, economic chief at the Finance Ministry’s Fiscal and Economic Division, and the Finance Ministry’s National Budget director Johan Mahmood Merican.

This was followed by a briefing on the status concerning Covid-19. Present during the second briefing was Mohd Zuki, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud, Foreign Affairs secretary-general Datuk Seri M. Shahrul Ikram Yaakob, and National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Mohtar Mohd Abd Rahman.

In the evening, Muhyiddin is scheduled to meet with Federal Territory Mufti, Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

Muhyiddin, 72, was sworn in as the country’s 8th Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at Istana Negara on Sunday (Mar 1).

The Agong consented to Muhyiddin’s appointment in line with Articles 40(2)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution. — Bernama