PM Ismail Sabri advises teachers to get Covid-19 vaccine immediately (Updated)

BERA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) advised teachers who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 to get the vaccine immediately to protect themselves and their students.

Although the vaccination is not compulsory for teachers, he said, they are at risk of increasing the infection as they will face their students when the face to face teaching and learning sessions (PdP) begin.

“For example, primary school teachers who have not been vaccinated, they are putting their students at risk, and also that of their fellow teachers (of being infected). That is why the Education Ministry is firm.

“If we are not vaccinated and our presence can endanger others, then we should take the responsibility to protect our colleagues and more importantly, the students,” he added.

The prime minister said this at the presentation of computers to students in the Bera parliamentary constituency at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bera Bandar 32 here, today.

Also present was Pahang Education director Mohammad Rosli Abdul Rahman.

According to Ismail Sabri, teachers who do not get the vaccine will not be able to enjoy the privileges given to those who have been vaccinated, like inter-state travels.

On the presentation of the IT devices to the students today, Ismail Sabri, who is Bera Member of Parliament, said he hoped it would help the students to improve in their studies.

“We hope they use the device properly and make full use of it to help them excel in their studies, and now that they have the devices, Internet access is important, and for that, I have instructed parties involved to upgrade (Internet coverage ) in areas where Internet access is unsatisfactory,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rosli said the 98 per cent of teachers in Pahang have been vaccinated , while 88 per cent of students aged between 12 and 17 had also been vaccinated.

He also said 167 students in Pahang lost their parents to Covid-19.

On the presentation of the IT devices, he said, the government targeted 11,052 students in 132 schools, and so far, 9,429 of them, or 92 per cent, have received theirs.

The others would receive their in stages, he added.

Today’s recipients included M. Kushla Kumari, 15, SMK Bera Bandar 32, said it would be more convenient for her to carry out her home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) now that she has her own device.

Otherwise, I have to share a smartphone to do PdPR with my two siblings, said the girl who was accompanied by her mother, R. Kasthuri, 42.

Another recipient by the name of Nor Afiqah Shafinaz Abdullah, 15, of Felda Sebertak here, said she would make the best use of the device to help her in her studies.

— Bernama