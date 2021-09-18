PM Ismail Sabri congratulates Dr Suzanna for winning global award on MSAR

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has congratulated Commander (M) Dr Suzanna Razali Chan (pix) on her gaining recognition from the International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF) as a global women’s icon in the field of maritime search and rescue (MSAR).

In a post on his official Facebook page today, the prime minister said the award won by the principal assistant director of the Malaysian Maritime Search and Rescue and Disaster Relief Division was a source of pride for the Malaysian Family.

“In fact, it is also a source of inspiration and spirit for all quarters involved in efforts to protect the people’s safety and the country’s sovereignty,” he added.

According to him, Dr Suzanna is the first woman in Southeast Asia to win the prestigious award.

A statement on the IMRF website said Dr Suzzana was adjudged runner-up for the IMRF #WomenInSAR Award 2021 for her dedication and impressive achievements in the field of MSAR.- Bernama