PM Ismail Sabri officiates soft launch of Keluarga Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today officiated the soft launch of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concept to provide a clearer picture of the term he introduced in his maiden speech as Prime Minister on Aug 22.

In his speech aired live on RTM’s TV1 today, Ismail Sabri acknowledged the fact that many had been wondering the idea behind the concept and why the government wanted to boost the ‘spirit of Keluarga Malaysia.

“The answer is simple; it is because a family will always uphold religious principles, ensure safety, protect the dignity and care for the wellbeing of its member.

“In the context of a nation, we are the Malaysian Family made which comprises people of different faiths, races, ethnicities and age groups, but despite the different religious, racial and cultural backgrounds, we celebrate the inclusivity, upholding the spirit of Malaysia as a nation-state.

“The inclusivity that we celebrate is the seed that will grow in the heart of every one of us. It is a valuable asset that must be protected. Every value of this family is an important component that will determine the fate of this country,” he said.

Among those present at the soft launch were Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Senior Minister of Education Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Ismail Sabri said the concept of Keluarga Malaysia is not difficult to understand as it was based on the existing values of a normal family.

“What the government is doing is just harmonising and elevating these values to be a guideline to enhance Malaysia’s strength with its unique diversity of race, ethnic and religion,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the values of Keluarga Malaysia were based on the principle of Supremacy of the Constitution enshrined in the Rukun Negara.

“Just like a tree, the roots of Keluarga Malaysia are based on the Federal Constitution and the Rukun Negara, while the stem, branches and twigs carry the values of Keluarga Malaysia from which the leaves, flower and fruits will grow and benefit the people.

“That’s the metaphor of Keluarga Malaysia,” he said.

Elaborating, Ismail Sabri said the soft launch ceremony today was also a manifestation of the government’s aspiration and commitment to promoting the concept and direction of Keluarga Malaysia so that it would be understood and appreciated by people from all walks of life.

“It is also in line with our efforts to revive the country from the double impact of public health and economic crises,” he added.- Bernama