PM Ismail Sabri receives courtesy call from Prabowo

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today received a courtesy call from Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto at a hotel, here.

The Prime Minister spent about 45 minutes in conversation with Prabowo during the visit.

After the courtesy call, Prabowo and his delegation are scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his counterpart, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein at Wisma Pertahanan.

The Defence Ministry, in a statement yesterday, said apart from the courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Prabowo and his delegation will also hold bilateral talks with Hishammuddin and the top management of the Defence Ministry and the Malaysian Armed Forces.

-Bernama