PM Ismail Sabri to launch ANMS tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) will be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) tomorrow in an effort to make Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) healthy and prosperous by improving their health and quality of life.

The launch ceremony to be attended by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, will be aired over TV1’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme at 9.15am.

ANMS, a Health Ministry’s initiative approved by the Cabinet on Aug 7, 2020, aims to encourage Malaysians to lead a healthy lifestyle, by promoting environmental sustainability to support health and wellbeing.

The move is also in support of the National Recovery Plan to get out of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis by educating and empowering the people to live with the virus.

ANMS was drafted following the strong belief that non-communicable and communicable diseases will continue to be a public health threat to the people as a result of unhealthy lifestyles and environment.

ANMS will be implemented in phases over 10 years with the phases to be executed according to current health issues.

ANMS adopts the ‘Whole of Nation’ approach which is the comprehensive involvement of government agencies, non-governmental organisations, the private sector as well as the people, to ensure its successful implementation in making the people’s health and wellbeing a priority.

ANMS has four main thrusts namely strengthening promotion of a healthy lifestyle, improving health wellness services, enhancing self-health management and promoting a clean environment. — Bernama