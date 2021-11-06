PM Ismail Sabri wants to empower rural urbanisation agenda

KINABATANGAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) wants the rural urbanisation agenda to be intensified to drive development and eradicate poverty in rural areas.

Ismail Sabri said he would discuss with Rural Development Minister Datuk Mahdzir Khalid so that the agenda could be re-implemented as part of the efforts to eradicate poverty in rural areas, especially in Sabah.

“Apart from projects planned by the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries to improve the economy of the people, efforts to bring adequate infrastructure to rural areas are also very important.

“When I was the rural minister, I (highlighted) the concept of ‘urbanising the rural’ which means that if we develop rural areas with adequate infrastructure including roads, water supply, electricity and telecommunications, the industry will also be able to be brought to the area which in turn will provide employment opportunities and help boost the economy of the people,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after launching the Sabah Eastern Zone Pan Borneo Highway at Dataran Tamu in Kota Kinabatangan here, today.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, and Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

In 2015 while holding the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development portfolio, Ismail Sabri launched the rural urbanisation agenda as one of the measures to transform rural areas and ensure that the development of the areas is on the right track.

The agenda focused on six key areas, namely, infrastructure, youth development, economics, entrepreneurship, human capital and the delivery system.

Ismail Sabri said balanced development with complete basic infrastructure in rural areas would attract more investors and provide employment opportunities, thus creating reverse migration, especially among the youths.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said, the federal government will continue to be committed to eradicate poverty not only in Sabah but also in Sarawak, Perlis, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

He said the federal government aims to eradicate hardcore poverty by 2025 under 12MP.

-Bernama