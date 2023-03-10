PM: Jealous quarters want to break up Unity Govt

BENTONG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said some parties are uneasy and want to break up the Unity Government because they are jealous of the coalition’s strength.

Anwar who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said this is because the cooperation involving PH with Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is a solid coalition.

“Why must they break us up, its because they are jealous, and how long has it been, (in this country) we haven’t had that kind of strength, so there are efforts to break this coalition.

“But the important thing is that this Unity Government is stable, for what? for us to raise the economy, for what? to bring foreign investment in, for what? for us to defend the fate of the people, even investors have confidence in the Unity Government, so don’t destroy or damage it. If you want to create trouble, wait four more years,“ he said.

He said this in his speech at the Ceramah Mega Perpaduan Madani at Dataran Simpang Pelangai in conjunction with the Pelangai state by-election here tonight.

Also present were BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Pahang BN chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and BN candidate for the Pelangai state by-election Datuk Amizar Abu Adam.

Anwar added that the spirit of togetherness in the Unity Government not only succeeded in providing political stability but was also able to produce a clear policy for the development of the country.

He said that during the nine months of government, the Unity Government successfully brought benefits such as the MADANI economic policy, the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) and the tabling of the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP MTR).

“Even this year’s investment is the highest in our history, and remember this is not even the end of the year yet,“ he said.

In the meantime, Anwar also expressed confidence that BN will be able to defend the Pelangai state seat.

“Looking at the large turnout today, I am confident that BN can win easily, the state and federal governments are together, the Pahang government has also taken good care of the state, so we should one vote to the BN candidate which is a vote of confidence in Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy’s leadership in Pahang,“ he said.

The Pelangai state by-election on Oct 7 is a three-cornered clash between Amizar, Perikatan Nasional candidate Kasim Samat and Independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni. - Bernama