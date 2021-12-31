PM joins solat hajat and doa selamat for Malaysia’s wellbeing

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today joined more than 500 congregants at the Putra Mosque, here to perform solat hajat and doa selamat prayers for the wellbeing of the people and the country in conjunction with the New Year 2022.

He arrived at the mosque at 7.15pm and was welcomed by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Public Service director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

In a posting on his Facebook page yesterday, Ismail Sabri said the 2022 New Year celebrations have been cancelled and will be replaced with solat hajat and doa selamat programmes as a sign of respect and sympathy for flood victims in several states in Malaysia.

He said he had instructed Idris, as well as the Malaysian Islamic Development Department and Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia to organise the prayers at the Putra Mosque, Putrajaya, on New Year’s Eve.

