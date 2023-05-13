PM: Kelantan people's support needed to realise Malaysia Madani agenda

KOTA BHARU: The support and solid commitment of the people of Kelantan are needed in realising the Malaysia MADANI agenda, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The Unity Government guarantees that the rights of the people, regardless of religion and race, will always be protected. The Federal Constitution, the position of Malays, Islam as the official religion of the country and the Malay Rulers will always be upheld.

“The government will also not compromise on corruption and malpractices through the implementation of governance reforms and by focusing on economic recovery in supporting and realising the national agenda for Developing Malaysia Madani,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the Madani Malaysia Open House at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium grounds, here today, which was also attended by Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as well as Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

Anwar also said that the government will always act fairly and will not sideline any state despite different political ideologies in order to ensure the comfort and well-being of the people.

“Many efforts have been taken by the Unity Government to improve the economy and the standard of living of the people in Kelantan this year, such as increasing access to medical facilities for the local community and reducing overcrowding in existing health facilities.

“The government has repaired and upgraded health clinics throughout Kelantan including in Bachok, Gua Musang, Jeli, Kota Bharu and Kuala Krai totalling 38 facilities at a cost of RM9.3 million,” he said.

Anwar said that the government is also very concerned about the frequent flooding that plagues the people of Kelantan, adding that a number of studies have been conducted in an effort to find ways to resolve the issue.

“In addition, the construction of the Palekbang Bridge will serve as a catalyst for development in Tumpat and further boost the development of Kota Bharu.

“The construction of the 1.29-kilometre dual carriageway cable-stayed bridge is expected to be fully completed in 2025,” he said. -Bernama