PM, Kishida hold meeting on strengthening Malaysia-Japan ties

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida to discuss cooperation to strengthen bilateral relations.

Kishida who arrived at Seri Perdana at 10 am was greeted by Anwar and was introduced to Cabinet ministers present, namely Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Right after that, the two national leaders started a meeting to assess the progress of bilateral relations, especially in the fields of trade and investment, education, defence, environment and energy security as well as information and communication.

Anwar and Kishida are also expected to exchange views on various regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. ​- Bernama