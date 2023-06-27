PM: Laos visit will strengthen friendship, cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim describes his visit to Laos as an opportunity for him and his counterpart Dr Sonexay Siphandone to further enhance and strengthen friendship and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

He said the visit also allows positive momentum to be built before Laos assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship from Indonesia next year.

“In addition to meeting the leaders and the Muslim community of Laos, I will also hold a meeting with Malaysians living in this country to share the policies and aspirations of Malaysia MADANI with them.

“Hopefully this visit will benefit both countries,“ he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Anwar arrived in Vientiane today for a two-day official visit to Laos to further strengthen bilateral relations and economic cooperation with the ASEAN member state.

Anwar’s maiden visit to the country was at the invitation of Siphandone.

The total trade between Malaysia and Laos surged by 425 per cent from US$48.7 million (RM202.5 million) in 2021 to US$255.6 million (RM1.13 billion) in 2022, mainly contributed by the increase in demand for Malaysia’s electronic products.

Malaysia is Laos' fourth biggest foreign direct investment (FDI) contributor last year after China, Thailand and Vietnam, mainly in the energy sector, free trade zone, automotive and banking sectors.

Malaysia and Laos have established diplomatic relations since July 1, 1966. -Bernama