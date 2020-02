PUTRAJAYA: The Perdana International Anti-Corruption Champion Foundation (PIACCF) was launched here last night by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

It will be responsible for the International Anti-Corruption Champion Fund and complements the aspirations of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (Uncac).

Dr Mahathir said the fund was important because it acts as a support system for anti-corruption officers who have been victimised, persecuted, abused, intimidated, threatened and maliciously punished for carrying out their tasks.

“We know that combating and exposing corruption are very dangerous (jobs) and the world has witnessed that many of those who attempted to do so, have paid dearly, even with their lives,“ he said at the launch.

Dr Mahathir said those who involved themselves in corruption were obviously powerful and rich, and their objective was to gain more power and wealth.

He said they had the means and resources to punish and stop those who attempted to put an end to their shenanigans.

“We are here to tell the world that all the anti-corruption officers who paid heavy prices in the course of their duties are our champions and our heroes...I am proud to say that Malaysia has taken a leading role in addressing this matter, starting with the introduction of the foundation,“ said the prime minister.

He sincerely hoped that Malaysia’s contribution would send the message to all anti-corruption officers that the Malaysian government was with them all the way.

“And it should also send the message to the corrupt and corruptors that we do not want you in our midst,“ Dr Mahathir said. — Bernama