PM launches book on premiership journey

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday launched the book Anwar Triumphs, written by prominent Australian criminal lawyer Mark Trowell.

The book portrays Anwar’s journey, marked by victories over long-standing rivalries and political treachery as well as bold initiatives to uplift the nation.

The narrative culminates in the historic hung Parliament after the 15th general election, and his ascension to the position of Malaysia’s 10th prime minister.

Trowell said the title of the book was not meant only to describe Anwar becoming prime minister but also to capture the fulfilment of the “Reformasi” movement.

“The importance of such books is that they record for history what actually happened, a ‘contemporary account’, rather than something written after many years when memories become foggy.”

He said the “Reformasi” movement struggled over many years to overcome an authoritarian government that had been in power for more than 50 years.

“The story needed to be told and updated,” Trowell said.

Also present at the launch was Anwar’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. The book is available at all major bookstores. – Bernama