PM launches Community Ambassador programme

KANGAR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today launched the Community Ambassador programme which is an advocacy ambassador programme in line with the country’s transition to the endemic phase which will begin on April 1.

The launch was carried out by the prime minister in conjunction with the 2022 Perlis Malaysian Family Aspiration (AKM) Tour held at Tuanku Syed Putra Sports Complex here. He was accompanied by Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa as well as Federal Territories Minister, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

Meanwhile, Annuar in a statement said the Communications and Multimedia Miinistry (K-KOMM) has been entrusted as the coordinator of the programme based on the spirit of volunteerism in line with the desire of the government to cultivate self-control among members of the community during the transition to endemic phase.

“Therefore, the launch of Community Ambassador by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in conjunction with the AKM Tour in Kangar, Perlis today, is to introduce Community Ambassadors to the people before the implementation of the transition phase,” he said.

Annuar said apart from K-KOMM, the Community Ambassador programme is also participated by 10 ministries through their respective agencies to ensure the programme is from among the people themselves.

The ministries involved are Health Ministry (MOH); Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT); Rural Development Ministry (KPLB); as well as Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM).

Also involved are the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs); National Unity Ministry (KPN); Transport Ministry (MOT); Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS); Federal Territories Ministry (KWP); as well as Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC).

According to Annuar, private sector players would also be involved to ensure the success of the programme by appointing Community Ambassadors to cultivate self-control among the people in the area under their supervision during the transition to endemic phase.

“For example in Phase 1, the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has expressed its interest to implement the programme at airports and Pos Malaysia in the letter and goods delivery areas.

“The appointment of Community Ambassadors officially would involve volunteers and they would be provided with a responsibility manual as a Community Ambassador as well as special accessories for identification,” he said.

Annuar said Community Ambassadors would educate the community on compliance of standard operating procedure (SOP) and guidelines with an emphasis on community empowerment with the hashtag #ReopeningSafety according to the appropriate procedures.

He said the Covid-19 cases in each area announced by MOH, would also ensure effective implementation of the Community Ambassador to remind the people to comply with SOP and guidelines.

According to him, Phase One of the Community Ambassador programme is from April 1 to 30 2022 and the Second Phase is from May 1 to June 30, 2022, and Phase Three is from July 1 to Sept 30 2022 according to the appropriate situation.

“To achieve the overall impact for all target groups, K-KOMM welcomes the support of members of community as Community Ambassador to give support to the programme by adhering to all SOP,” he said. — Bernama