PM launches education TV channel DidikTV KPM (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today launched a special terrestrial Education TV channel, DidikTV Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia (DidikTV KPM).

DidikTV KPM, which kick-starts today, can be viewed through channel 107 on MYTV, 147 on ASTRO and ntv7 on TV UNIFI, from 7 am to midnight daily.

The setting up of the special channel was an effort by the ministry to increase access to quality education for students nationwide.

In his speech, Muhyiddin said DidikTV KPM would broadcast programmes based on the ministry’s curriculum and co-curriculum, as well as news on the world of education from pre-school to Form 6, edutainment programmes and student-generated content.

In addition, lifelong learning content that focuses on good values and student character development will also be broadcast, he said.

“I am confident that DidikTV KPM will be able to assist in the implementation of PdPR (home-based teaching and learning), especially for students who do not have access to online education. Parents can also take the time to watch DidikTV KPM with their children,“ he said.

Muhyiddin said the ministry had taken the initiative to revive the terrestrial education TV programme slots since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18 last year, in an effort to enable students, especially those who do not have internet access or appropriate devices, to get learning materials through television broadcasts.

"The government is aware that education is one of the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the country since the beginning of last year. It’s a difficult situation and the ministry had to close schools during the MCO period.

"When schools are closed, face-to-face teaching and learning in schools will not be possible. However, the ministry is committed to continue to provide educational access to more than five million students to enable them to gain the knowledge, skills and values needed," he said.

However, he said the PdPR via online has not been fully implemented due to the diversity of students' backgrounds with some living in urban, rural or remote areas.

Muhyiddin said he was impressed with the teaching method used by Cikgu Arzman Saad for Mathematics Paper 1 subject through the slot ‘Road to Success SPM 2020’ on ntv7, which he described as creative and can be easily accepted and understood by students.

"I was told that the teachers, who are invited to teach, have great experience in their respective fields so that the quality of teaching will be at the top," he said.

Road to Success SPM 2020 was previously broadcast through the DidikTV slot on ntv7 which invited teachers of various subjects to discuss techniques to answer Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exam questions.

He said it was a very good programme to help SPM candidates who will start sitting for the examination next week.

Muhyiddin said he was confident that many teachers have the skills and expertise to deliver learning content creatively.

"Congratulations to the teachers who are so committed to educating students in any situation," he said. -Bernama