PM launches HR Ministry’s three initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today launched the Human Resource Ministry’s three initiatives in an effort to continuously develop a sustainable human capital.

The three initiatives include the MyFutureJobs Satellite Centre, the use of a tracker at the Department of Manpower (JTM) training institutions and the International Human Resource Transformation Summit (HRTS).

The Ministry of Human Resources in a statement today said the tracking initiative is to help contain the spread of Covid-19 at JTM educational institutions.

“JTM is the first educational institution to use the tracker developed by the Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) which was previously used by the industries.

“The tracker will enable more efficient close contact tracing to ensure that the institution will not shut down should any trainee be infected with Covid-19,“ read the statement.

In addition, the HRTS launched today will be organised in March 2022 in collaboration with the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).

The inaugural conference will involve Labour and Human Resource Ministers from the Asia Pacific region as well as regional stakeholders.

Among others, the conference will discuss latest issues and challenges as well as Human Resource 5.0 (HR5.0) technological solutions including digitisation for future manpower needs.

The MyFutureJobs Satellite Centre initiative was the result of the ministry’s collaboration with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and was developed with the cooperation of the Rural Development Ministry and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“To date, there are 61 MyFutureJobs Satellite Centres nationwide that were established as transit satellite centres for job seekers in the rural areas as they lack facilities to access the MyFutureJobs portal,“ the ministry said.

The launch of the initiatives by the Prime Minister at the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Career Carnival, was held in conjunction with the 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) programme, which is into its second day today.

Also present were Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

-Bernama