PM launches Keluarga Malaysia pass

KUALA LUMPUR: The introduction of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Pass by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad is hoped to encourage the public to use public transport for leisure or to visit the various tourist attractions in the Klang Valley.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said at a price of only RM15, the travel pass enables four people in a group to enjoy one-day unlimited rides on Prasarana-owned bus and rail services on Saturday, Sunday or any public holiday at a price of RM15.

The services include the Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), the monorel and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

“This means that each person in the group of four will only have to pay RM3.75 to use rail and bus services operated by Rapid KL all day long.

“This initiative is aimed at encouraging Malaysian families to go out and spend quality time with their loved ones either to go to the malls or just to visit the many tourist attractions along the public transportation network in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor,” he said when launching the travel pass here, today. -Bernama

