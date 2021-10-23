PM launches Malaysian family foundation to assist in education of country’s younger generation

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) tonight launched the Malaysian Family Foundation as an institution to assist children in obtaining support, especially in terms of education until they are 18 years old.

For a start, he said assistance under the foundation would be channelled to children affected by the Covid-19 pandemic which hit the country last year.

“Subsequently, the foundation will spread its wing of protection to other Malaysian Family children who also need such assistance. This is the meaning of inclusiveness, togetherness and gratitude in the Malaysian Family concept,” he said.

Speaking at the launching of the Malaysian Family at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here, he also shared the plight of 13 young children from two families who lost their parents during the pandemic.

“Nazurah Nabilah Benyajeed, 19, has to care for her seven siblings while Hadrami Hasil has become the head of the family at just 11 years old to continue to survive with his four siblings. Ironically, Hadrami’s youngest sibling is only three years old,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said these children were among 5,173 nationwide who have become orphans due to the Covid-19 pandemic and have had to shoulder huge responsibilities following the loss of their parents and never got the chance to grow up like normal children.

“As such, I humbly urge the Malaysian Family to share their love with these children so that they can get to experience life just like their peers,” he said.

He also expressed hope that all Malaysians will remain united by putting aside their differences and celebrate their togetherness as one big Malaysian Family.

“I urge the Malaysian Family to jointly help this generation. My hope, with the presence of the Malaysian Family Foundation, is that no more children will have to go through hardship on their own,” he added.

