PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today launched a workplace guideline for the public sector, known as myPortfolio, a strategic management instrument to enhance the service delivery system.

He said myPortfolio would serve as a reference in the preparation of more orderly documents pertaining to procedures, work processes and responsibilities at the department level and individuals.

The initiative is to ensure there is no delay and mistakes in performing their jobs, hence, able to increase productivity at government departments, he said.

“myPortfolio is introduced to let civil servants know what they should do in discharging their duties. In fact, it also spells out the parameters and connection between their job and other officers.

“This will facilitate supervisors in monitoring the work status of each task and to take corrective measures, should there be delays,” he added. - Bernama

According to Dr Mahathir, the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) had also released a guideline on having flow chart for civil servants to execute their tasks efficiently.

“Every step in the work process is stated clearly as well as the duration required to get the task done,” he said, adding that the work flow chart should be displayed at a strategic location for public viewing and their action.

“myPortfolio should be understood by all civil servants. Effective communication through discussion, briefing and continuous training will create acceptance and commitment to implement the proposed reforms,“ he said.

Dr Mahathir said enhancing the efficiency of the public service delivery through the implementation of myPortfolio was among the initiatives in the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2.1.

He said every civil servant should have a clear and orderly work flow chart to reduce the risks of power abuse and corruption.

“It is also aimed at avoiding public complaints on delays and integrity of civil servants,” he added.

Dr Mahathir said an efficient service delivery system could help make easier and more transparent for the people to deal with the government.

“The business community, for example, requires a service that is more efficient, fast and accurate so that the operation cost becomes lower and competitive, while for the public, they always hope for the government to provide the best service to facilitate all their daily affairs,” he added.

At the event, Dr Mahathir shared some of Malaysia’s outstanding achievements that have been recognised internationally, such as in the Ease of Doing Business Report 2019 by the World Bank, with Malaysia moving up to 15th position, from 24th, among 190 countries.

The country’s excellent corporate governance is proven in the CG Watch Report 2018 published by the Asian Corporate Governance Association (ACGA), based on a survey involving more than 1,000 companies where Malaysia is ranked fourth out of 12 Asia Pacific countries, from sixth place in 2016.

“The recognition is not static and we should not feel satisfied and stop working to improve the existing public service delivery system,” said Dr Mahathir, adding that no matter how good the system is, it would not succeed if the users do not use it honestly and with discipline. - Bernama