PM Lee congratulates Muhyiddin on being sworn in as Malaysia’s new PM

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today congratulated Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on being sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“Spoke to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to congratulate him,” Lee tweeted.

“I am confident Singapore’s long-standing and multi-faceted relationship with Malaysia will grow under his leadership, and benefit both the peoples,” he added.

Bersatu president Muhyiddin took his oath of office as the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at Istana Negara today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah appointed Muhyiddin as the new prime minister in accordance with Articles 40(2)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

Meanwhile, Lee wrote at length on his Facebook’ page about his first meeting with Muhyiddin in 1985 when.

“I accompanied Dr Tony Tan, then Minister for Trade and Industry, to KL for an Asean Economic Ministers’ Meeting. Tan Sri Muhyiddin was then the Deputy Minister in the Malaysian Ministry of Trade and Industry and received us at the airport.

“Since then, we have had many opportunities to work with Tan Sri Muhyiddin, both at the Federal level in his various Cabinet appointments and when he was the Mentri Besar of Johor,” he wrote.

The Singapore Prime Minister has also invited Muhyiddin to visit Singapore soon.

“We will have much to discuss, especially in this challenging global environment,” he wrote and ended his posting with his initial LHL. - Bernama