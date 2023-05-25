PM: LIMA ‘23 sees better interest in boosting bilateral ties, investment, trade engagement

LANGKAWI: The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA ‘23) has seen increased interest in enhancing bilateral relations, investment and trade engagement among the countries and companies involved, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

The prime minister said this positive development was not only seen in the aerospace sector but also the maritime sector.

“In this particular LIMA, we have seen additional engagement and interest in terms of not only enhancing bilateral relations but also in terms of investments and trade among partners.

“This was what we have achieved in the last few days and InsyaAllah in the next one or two days (LIMA ‘23) there is going to be more robust engagement, performance not only from the aerospace but also in the maritime sector,” he said in his speech during the International Maritime Conference Reception in conjunction with LIMA ‘23 here tonight.

Also present were Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Besides that, Anwar said the relationship between Malaysia and countries that had participated in previous LIMA also remained strong, especially among ASEAN countries, Turkiye, the United States, Russia and Romania.

“The whole thrust of LIMA - particularly for maritime and aerospace sectors - is to ensure that we continue to engage (with other countries) in a meaningful manner, in order to strengthen our defence capability,” he said.

The five-day LIMA’23, themed “The Nexus of Asia’s Maritime and Aerospace Trade”, began yesterday and is expected to draw more than 45,000 trade visitors and 250,000 public visitors.

The biennial event has attracted over 525 exhibitors, including 140 companies from the defence industry, 101 companies from the commercial sector and 284 companies from both sectors.

The event features 18 countries with country pavilions, including Australia, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and the United Arab Emirates. -Bernama