PM: Limited time to resolve problems affecting national economy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has limited time to resolve problems or challenges affecting the national economy and to bring the nation back on the right track, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

Economists concurred on this matter, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, posted on his official Facebook page in conjunction with a discussion held this afternoon with economic experts on the direction of the national economy.

According to the Prime Minister, he understands that any kind of reform requires discipline and patience, but it also requires confidence and courage to do something new and make tough decisions for the benefit of the people and the nation.

“Nonetheless, the government is resolute and will work hard to drive inclusive and sustainable growth. Economic growth is not merely about numbers but must fulfil the people’s needs and wants,” he said.

The meeting held with the economists today was also attended by former Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Johari Ghani and former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. -Bernama