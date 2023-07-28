PM: Major foreign investments prove Unity Govt is strong, stable

DUNGUN: The flow of large foreign investments such as Tesla Inc, a technology and electric vehicle (EV) company into the country proves that Malaysia under the administration of the Unity Government is stable and strong.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said foreign investors choose Malaysia as an investment location not because of its name but because of the stability of the government that was successfully created between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“...When we (Unity Government) administer and become a stable government what happens?..Elon Musk asked to speak with me, the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“Not because of me (as Prime Minister), but because of this stable government... the wisdom of PH and BN to choose to work together for the sake of the Unity Government,“ he said when speaking at the Sentuhan Kasih Desa Terengganu programme at Bandar Al Muktafi Billah Shah, here today.

On July 14, Anwar said Musk, the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Tesla Inc and SpaceX, agreed to invest heavily in Malaysia, including opening a Tesla Inc headquarters in Cyberjaya, Selangor.

Sharing the latest development on Tesla’s investment, the Prime Minister said the headquarters of the technology and electric vehicle company in Cyberjaya is expected to be officiated in September or October this year.

Anwar said Tesla has invited him to open the office during the meeting with Tesla's managing director last week.

Anwar who is also the Finance Minister said apart from Tesla, a world-renowned automotive company, Geely Global will also be building the largest auto city in southeast Asia in Tanjung Malim, Perak.

He said the large investment will give employment opportunities to the youth.

“The company (Geely) has been planning (to open the auto city) for 10 years but it waited for a stable government (Unity Government).

“I will make sure that the youth, especially young people from Terengganu who are eligible, will be brought to Tanjung Malim to make this project a success,“ he said.

In the same ceremony, the Prime Minister also presented a mock cheque for the Hardcore Poor People's Housing Programme (PPRT) in Terengganu involving RM12,570,000 fund and the Income Raising Programme worth RM797,250 to the recipients’ representative.

Also present were the Deputy Prime Minister who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Central Terengganu Development Authority (KETENGAH) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said and several Cabinet ministers. -Bernama