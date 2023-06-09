PM: Malaysia, Canada strengthen cooperation in new fields through Indo-Pacific Strategy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Canada will continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation including in the new fields of green economy, science and technology and artificial intelligence through Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy.

The agreement was reached at a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau during the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Jakarta, Indonesia today.

In a Facebook post tonight, Anwar said cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, defence, education and people-to-people relations will also continue to be strengthened between the two countries.

“An agreement was also reached in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between Malaysia and Canada to a higher level,” he said.

Anwar also uploaded several photos of the first meeting between the two leaders.

Malaysia and Canada have enhanced bilateral cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1957, with bilateral trade reaching RM10.58 billion in 2021, in addition to Canadian investment in the Malaysian manufacturing sector in the last 40 years at RM789 million.

Anwar is leading the Malaysian delegation at the 43rd Asean Summit from Sept 5-7, which is also the prime minister’s first summit with the seven Asean Dialogue Partners, namely Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the United States and Canada. -Bernama