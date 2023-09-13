PM: Malaysia determined to get back 1MDB funds from Goldman Sachs

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he will do all it takes to recover 1Malaysia Development Bhd’s (1MDB) funds from Goldman Sachs.

He said when asked “how far are you willing to go if Goldman Sachs did not cooperate?” by Bloomberg’s Haslinda Amin at the Milken Institute 10th Annual Asia Summit.

Anwar said there is no time frame (to get the funds back) as the scandal has been going on for many years now.

“But I think I would convey clearly to Goldman Sachs that we have to put an end to this. But it depends on them. They have to be forthcoming. They cannot shy away.

“You can consider some banana republic that you can squander and they leave us alone. No. We will not stop at that, because it’s not my money,” he said.

Anwar stressed that the government wants to return back the funds to the people for their education, public health and basic amenities.

Therefore, Goldman Sach should not ignore this, he said.

“Most of it (how much he wishes to get back fund). Goldman Sachs has not been forthcoming. Till now. So I’ll be in New York next week and will take a tougher line. They must at least negotiate what’s the problem.

“It had been agreed by my predecessor. I have issues to raise, just listen to our case. And some issues can be resolved amicably. I don’t think it should be prolonged,” he said.

Anwar added: “We are a small nation, but you can’t take us for a ride.” -Bernama