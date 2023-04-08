PM: MOE, Mosti should find new approach to increase students' interest in Science, Maths

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has urged the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (Mosti) to find new approaches to attract students' interest in Science and Mathematics.

Speaking at the Malaysian Commercialisation Year Summit 2023 today, Anwar said that the latest study by the MOE revealed a decline in students' interest in both subjects.

“There must be new approaches, such as seeking the views of experts in Science and research bodies, and making visit schools, polytechnics, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, and vocational schools to increase the interest of children, not just by the words of the teachers but also by emphasizing the importance of Science, Mathematics, and Technology.

“I do hope this could be done. Although initial steps have been taken, I still think that if we stick to the old and traditional methods and coordination plans, we will lag behind.

Anwar said the country's success in attracting new investments must align with the synergy of education and training.

Anwar said that he had also held meetings with other relevant bodies, including the National Science Council and MIMOS Bhd to explore ways to fully utilise related fields in providing exposure and training to students.

On TVET, the Prime Minister said training through the synergy of education with private companies and other educational institutions would enable TVET graduates to earn at least RM2,800 to RM3,000 per month, allowing them to live comfortably compared to the current average of RM2,000.

At the same time, he said the government also emphasised the aspect of skill enhancement for TVET educators and instructors, including providing them with upskilling training to enhance their teaching capabilities.

Also present was Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang. -Bernama