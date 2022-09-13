PM: MOH to decide on Najib’s medical needs

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) will accommodate Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s medical needs, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said he called MOH yesterday to discuss Najib’s health condition, NST reports.

“I already called the Health Ministry yesterday.

“Whatever he needs, the health authority will decide and try to accommodate ... whether he is to be admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) or anywhere,“ he reportedly told reporters in Penang today.

It was reported that Najib was suffering from high blood pressure and stomach ulcers and his family members had asked for him to be admitted to hospital for observation.