KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been confirmed negative for Covid-19 from his swab test result on the sixth day of being under the Home Monitoring and Surveillance Order (HSO), today.

Muhyiddin said he was under the HSO upon his arrival with his delegation in Kuala Lumpur from Abu Dhabi at 9.34pm on March 11 after an official visit to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Yesterday, I had a Covid-19 swab test done on the fifth day of the HSO after returning from my official to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to Allah) that today, the sixth day of my (home) quarantine, I received the screening test result which is negative,” he said in a statement on his official Facebook.

Muhyiddin said he and the whole delegation were given the HSO for a duration of seven days and they were also given an indicative wristband each to wear.

“During the six-day official visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE, the delegation and I had undergone five swab tests for Covid-19 to monitor the risk of the viral infection on us,” he added. — Bernama