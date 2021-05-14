PM Muhyiddin conveys condolences to Wong Sai Wan’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has conveyed his condolences to the family of Malay Mail editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan, who died today.

In a posting on his Facebook account, the prime minister described Wong as a great mentor for many past and present journalists in this country and well known for his kindness and humility.

“Datuk Wong Sai Wan whom I have known for many years and an epitome of quality journalism, will be greatly missed.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,“ he said.

Wong, 59, who hailed from Negeri Sembilan, died at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre here, early today.

He began his journalism career at The Star in the early 1980s, where among others he served as its Hong Kong correspondent and executive editor, before moving to the Malay Mail as editor-in-chief in 2014. — Bernama