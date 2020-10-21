PM Muhyiddin endorses more rakyat-centric initiatives for Iskandar Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) on Monday has expressed satisfaction that the people in Iskandar Malaysia continue to benefit from development of the region and endorsed more rakyat-centric initiatives that can further raise their standard of living.

Muhyiddin, who is also the co-chairman of the Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA), said Iskandar Malaysia, as an economic region, has shown excellent investment achievements from its inception until today.

“However, I am more excited to see the region’s many accomplishments in ensuring that the rakyat are not left behind and building a cohesive and resilient community amidst its fast-paced development,” said the Prime Minister after IRDA Members of Authority (MoA) meeting via a video conferencing on Monday.

The statement on the meeting was released by IRDA here today.

According to IRDA, Iskandar Malaysia recorded a whopping RM322.1 billion total cumulative investment from 2006 to June 2020, during which more than 750,000 jobs were created.

Meanwhile, IRDA chief executive Datuk Ismail Ibrahim said the wealth sharing and inclusiveness agenda in the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDPii) aimed to achieve equitable wealth for the community living in Iskandar Malaysia. “An important aspect in ensuring that this agenda is sustainable is to ensure that the ecosystem promotes social connectedness to help the society participate in decision-making process and implementation of locally-based initiatives,“ said Ismail.

One key proposal brought up during the MoA meeting is to organise a data collection effort through the civil society organisations (CSOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) through the use of technology.

Muhyiddin said by using data captured by CSOs and NGOs and harnessing technology to analyse this data, it would help the authorities and other partners in Iskandar Malaysia to propose more effective, evident-based solutions and initiatives for the well-being of the people. Another proposed initiative is to enhance community-based institutions leaders’ competencies and skills.

“The recommendation is for committees and appointed community representatives and leaders to go through a structured capacity-building exercise to enhance their effectiveness in delivering their roles to help the government to empower the people in instilling a sense of ownership.

“Community leaders and representatives who can better communicate with confidence can rally better participation from their community,“ said Muhyiddin. A third proposal is to support the current Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN) and National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) initiatives by the government by incorporating financial literacy learning modules in all existing empowerment programmes.

While the government’s two initiatives would provide immediate financial support and relief to the people, good financial planning skills would help them further in organising and spreading their financial resources, he added. “I trust that other members of IRDA Members of Authority (MoA) board concur with me on the rakyat-centric agenda in Iskandar Malaysia and endorse all the proposed initiatives to help the rakyat further, especially during and after the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Muhyiddin. -Bernama