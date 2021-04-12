PM Muhyiddin: Jawi needs to be safeguarded, empowered as nation’s identity

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the Jawi script is part of the country’s identity which should not only be safeguarded but empowered as a catalyst for unity through arts and heritage.

In this regard, he said the ‘Jawi Jiwa Bangsa, Seni Tonggak Budaya’ exhibition, organised by Yayasan Budi was the right step and should be expanded nationwide.

“Of course, as a nation, we do not want to lose our identity and in this case, the spirit and development of Jawi script must always be kept alive.

“The term ‘adat-istiadat’ (customs) here refers to the Malay culture. Efforts by the organiser today are a noble step in the struggle of Malay culture and heritage as part of national identity and heritage.

“I am confident that when this exhibition, and other promotional efforts are mobilised later to other states in the Peninsula, as well as Sabah and Sarawak, they have the potential to nurture the Jawi script to a high level, and be reaccepted by the community for its positive attributes,” he said.

He said this at the launch of the book entitled ‘Budi Asas Tamadun’ and ‘Jawi Jiwa Bangsa, Seni Tonggak Budaya’ exhibition at the Malaysia Tourism Centre (MaTiC), today. The event was also attended by Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun. — Bernama

