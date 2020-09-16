PM Muhyiddin launches Gabungan Rakyat Sabah Pledges

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) today launched the document on the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Pledges for the people of Sabah in conjunction with the state election.

The pledges, which are based on the rights of Sabah, integrity leadership, Shared Prosperity Vision and unity of Sabah people, will be fulfilled if the GRS comprising Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) received the people’s mandate to form the new state government in the snap election on Sept 26.

Muhyiddin said the pledges must be fulfilled to bring more development, progress and a better life for the people of Sabah, apart from proving total commitment by all parties in the newly-formed coalition to continue giving their best service to the people of the Land Below the Wind.

“The reason the copy of the document was given to me, the Prime Minister, is because some of the pledges involve the federal government, while some others, the state government. It is much better than what was offered by Warisan for the people of Sabah.

“This is something that we need to do because the majority of Sabah people are still yearning for progress and development. Like the people in other states, the Sabahans also need care and support from both the state and the federal government,” said Muhyiddin, who is also PN chairman, at the launch of the GRS Pledges at a hotel here today. -Bernama

