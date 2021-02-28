PM Muhyiddin launches Rukun Tetangga Leadership Empowerment Plan 2021-2030

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) today launched the Rukun Tetangga Leadership Empowerment Plan 2021-2030 to strengthen the role of Rukun Tetangga AreaS (KRT) at the grassroots level through the cooperation of ministries and relevant agencies.

Under the plan, four KRT work agendas are to be introduced, namely the ‘Agenda Kerja KRT Selamat’, ‘Agenda Kerja KRT Sihat’, ‘Agenda Kerja KRT Bersih dan Indah’ and ‘Agenda Kerja KRT Sejahtera’ (Safety, Health, Cleanliness, Well-being) which aim to increase the effectiveness of the Rukun Tetangga initiative.

The plan is one of the strategies that has been outlined in the National Unity Policy and National Unity Blueprint 2021-2030.

Explaining the four KRT work agendas, Muhyiddin said that the ‘Agenda Kerja KRT Selamat’ (Safety) would be mobilised through the Voluntary Patrol Scheme (SRS) to patrol and control any premises or location in the KRT, in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

He said that the ‘Agenda Kerja KRT Sihat’ (Health) emphasised efforts to cultivate a healthy lifestyle in the community as a result of collaboration with the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH), through programmes under the national healthcare agenda.

“The third agenda, ‘Agenda Kerja KRT Bersih Indah’ (Cleanliness) focuses on cleaning and beautification programmes in community areas with the support of the Ministry of Housing Development and Local Government (KPKT), under the implementation of the Local Agenda 21 programme.

“The fourth agenda, ‘Agenda Kerja KRT Sejahtera’ (Well-being) aims to identify vulnerable groups such as single mothers, the disabled, the elderly and the less fortunate, and provide assistance through the implementation of initiatives such as the Rukun Tetangga

Economic Project and the ‘Sayangi Komuniti’ programme,” he said.

He said this at the launch of the Rukun Tetangga Leadership Empowerment Plan 2021-2030 and the Rukun Tetangga 2021 Premier Award which was broadcast live through the Ministry of National Unity (KPN) website and the KPN @PerpaduanNegara Facebook account today.

Muhyiddin said that the KRT, established in 1975, was an important component of the community in ensuring that the desire for national unity could be strengthened, and its role should always be supported as an agent and mover in efforts to unite the people.

He also said that currently there are 8,274 KRTs throughout the country, with a total membership of 248,220, and he welcomed the increase in the establishment of the KRT because it is a good indicator that proves public awareness of the importance of the role of neighbourhood watch.

The Prime Minister said that the challenges faced since Covid-19 hit the world more than a year ago had highlighted the importance of “rukun tetangga” in the community, with all quarters showing a high spirit of togetherness and helping one another in supporting the government’s effort to fight the pandemic, in line with the spirit and practice of ‘Kita Jaga Kita’ (We take care of each other).

“I hope that this spirit of volunteerism can continue to be strengthened through the joint involvement of rukun tetangga, residents’ associations, non-governmental organisations, community leaders and the younger generation in community activities, so that it can become a culture in our community.

“I would like call on our brothers and sisters to work together to identify the needs of the community, and to address social issues in their localities to create a prosperous community.

“Let us work together and mobilise our energy in making this noble effort a success so that our country can realise the agenda of national unity,” he added.- Bernama