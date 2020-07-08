PM Muhyiddin presents Perdana Fellows to ministers

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today presented the participants of this year’s Perdana Fellows programme to ministers and the Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali.

The Perdana Fellows 2020 involves 82 youths, comprising 58 graduates and 24 undergraduates.

Among the ministers present at the presentation ceremony here were International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, and Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Sim Why Jean, 25, one of four fellows placed under the prime minister, said he would make the best use of his attachment to enhance his knowledge on government administration.

“We are given the opportunity to be attached to different ministers, so it offers new perspectives in terms of policy management.

“I feel it is helpful not only at the personal level but also for the country’s development in the future,” said Sim, a law graduate from the University of London.

Help University final-year psychology student Farihin Ufiya Mohd Azeem, 23, who has been assigned to Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, said she was interested in learning about the development aspect of government policies.

“We have to table a policy at the end of our attachment, and we will also learn about Parliament, learn from officers of the minister on the management of the ministry and the like,” she said.

Roshan Miranda, 24, a fellow under Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, said he wanted to deepen his knowledge on Malaysia’s foreign relations and the country’s position in world organisations.

“The two other fellows and I under the Foreign Ministry want to work together to impart knowledge on diplomatic relations to the younger generation at the university and secondary school levels,“ said the final semester law student of Saito University, Petaling Jaya.

The fellows will be assigned to their mentors for six months beginning tomorrow.

Since its inception in 2013, the Perdana Fellows programme has trained 533 participants. - Bernama